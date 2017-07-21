Chester Bennington's widow targeted by sick hacker - report

  • Home
Talinda and Chester Bennington
Posted by Cover Media on July 21, 2017 at 8:30 am
Fans were quick to notice several disturbing messages appearing on Talinda Bennington's Twitter page on Thursday night (20Jul17).

Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has reportedly been targeted by a hacker who posted sick messages on her Twitter account just hours after her husband's death.

The Linkin Park singer allegedly hung himself at a private residence in Los Angeles, and his body was discovered on Thursday morning (20Jul17), according to TMZ.com. The father-of-six, who had a history of drug and alcohol addiction, was 41.

His death was mourned by fans worldwide, many of whom looked to social media to wait for Chester's nearest and dearest to address his passing. And just 24 hours after reports first emerged of the singer's untimely passing, six vile messages began appearing on Talinda Bennington's Twitter page.

The posts, which WENN have made the decision not to publish, led to fans pleading with the microblogging site to step in and remove.

"She's obviously been hacked. This is f**king gut wrenching. Who could do such a thing," one person wrote wrote, while another added, "Who in their sick mind would hack a wife/mother who just lost the love of their life?"

Another slammed the hacker directly, writing: "This is not the moment, whoever is there behind the screen. Stop hacking. That’s morbid. Have some respect."

Twenty minutes after the tweets first appeared, they were removed. But just seconds later another two vile messages appeared, which was then also deleted.

Talinda, the mother of three of Chester's six children, has yet to comment on her husband's death.

The Numb singer was remembered by his Linkin Park bandmates with a touching, wordless tribute posted on their Twitter page on Thursday night. The group shared a picture of Chester performing, surrounded by hundreds of fans all holding up lights.

Meanwhile, Chester's bandmate Joe Hahn was seen arriving at the late musician's home on Thursday, with the home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, becoming something of a memorial site for fans to leave flowers and tributes to the star.

