Chloe Grace Moretz debuts racy sideboob tattoo

The Carrie actress unveiled her seventh inking of the slogan "it gets better than this".

Chloe Grace Moretz has added to her tattoo collection with a motivational script imprinted on her the side of her breast.

The Carrie actress unveiled her seventh inking, of the slogan "it gets better than this", in a photo posted on Instagram on Wednesday (15Mar17). The motivational tone of the tattoo hints that the actress has gone through some personal struggles, while the placement of the inking will no doubt raise eyebrows.

The 20-year-old's etching was revealed by Los Angeles tattoo artist Dr. Woo, along with the caption, "Some healed ones on @chloegmoretz", indicating that the work on the actress, who was pictured at a Planned Parenthood rally at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, earlier this week (13-19Mar), was done several weeks ago. Dr. Woo also uploaded a second picture of the star showing off a black-and-white rose tattoo.

The scrawled inking joins Chloe's growing collection which includes the signature of her grandmother, Janette Duke, on her back, a rose and cross, her family's initials on her thigh, a red tattoo which reads Sasha, and even a poignant print of her baby sister’s feet - who passed away when she was just two days old.

In an interview with Allure magazine last year (16) the Kick-Ass actress explained the significance of another of her tattoos - the number 4,419 on her hip.

“My latest tattoo is the number 4,419 on my hip. It’s the 4,419 miles that I drove cross-country when I turned 18," she explained. "It represents coming of age.”

Chloe's latest tattoo comes amid something of a makeover after she chopped off her long, flowing auburn hair in favor of a platinum blonde bob earlier this week. The actress documented her beauty transformation on Snapchat, direct from the salon chair, as colorist Lorri Goddard worked on her tresses.

She captioned her first post: "Just wait for what's next," before revealing the finished look soon after. Chloe joins a host of celebs who have also gone platinum recently, including Kristen Stewart, Girls star Allison Williams and Katy Perry.

© Cover Media