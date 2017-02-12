Chloe Grace Moretz favors floral fragrances

Share

Chloe Grace Moretz loves having her “butt kicked” in Pilates classes.

Chloe Grace Moretz favors a floral scent in the warmer months.

The 20-year-old actress is the face of fashion brand Coach’s Eau De Parfum and stars in the campaign for the fragrance. It’s become a personal favorite for Chloe, especially thanks to its fresh finish.

“It’s feminine, but unexpected,” she explained to Britain’s Hello! Fashion Monthly magazine. “I do enjoy a good flora, especially in spring, but the notes aren’t overpowering or stuffy, so it feels sophisticated in a cool way. I wear it all the time and it just gets more interesting.”

In keeping with her sophisticated aura the Carrie star adds she prefers a clean make-up look rather than piling on the cosmetics and relies on regular facials from her dermatologist to keep her skin in check.

Chloe is also a big fan of keeping her body in tip top condition and shared her fitness tips during her chat with the publication.

“I do many things to stay fit, my number one is Pilates. Kim Carruthers is my fitness guru, her Pilates sessions truly kick my butt!” she laughed. “For cardio I so SoulCycle and Class Pass is also one of my favorite apps.”

The blonde beauty maintains a down-to-earth outlook when it comes to her figure and has previously spoken about how she’ll never force herself to shrink down to a smaller size.

“I’m never going to be a Keira (Knightley),” she told Britain’s Glamour magazine. “I just don’t have her body type, but I can be the best my body can be through training and eating cleanly.

“Sure you can go on a juice cleanse if you want, but be under no illusions: you are starving yourself.”

