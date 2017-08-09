Chloe Grace Moretz: 'I was brought to tears by fat-shaming co-star'

Share

The Equalizer star believes society has "a long way to go" when it comes to gender equality.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz faced the biggest acting challenge when she had to play a male co-star's love interest after he fat-shamed her on set.

The Kick-Ass star was left an emotional wreck after the unnamed castmate cruelly suggested she was "too big" and unattractive.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life', and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me - as in my size,” the 20-year-old tells Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

The situation was made even more difficult when she had to continue working with her cruel critic: “I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard,” The Equalizer star shared. “It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.

"You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like, 'Wow!' It was jarring. I look back on it and I was 15, which is really, really dark."

This isn't the only dramatic incident she's encountered with a male co-star - Chloe also found herself embroiled in a strange spat with another love interest in a different movie.

“I’ve had a younger male lead ostracize me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director... things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense,” she said.

