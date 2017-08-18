Chloe Grace Moretz mourning loss of second dog

Share

Chloe Grace Moretz lost her dog Fuller earlier in August (17).

Chloe Grace Moretz is in mourning after her second dog died less than three weeks after one of her other canines.

At the start of the month (Aug17), the 20-year-old revealed her childhood dog Fuller had passed away, and on Thursday evening (17Aug17) she announced her mini white poodle Isabella, nicknamed Bella, had also died.

Sharing a black and white image of the pooch, she wrote, "Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny.

"It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel."

The Kick-Ass actress is a big dog fan and has been spotted out and about with, or shared pictures of, at least five different pooches - including Missy and Pearl - in recent years.

When her "little boy" Fuller died, she wrote on Instagram, "You've been my protector and best friend since I was a little girl and I wish the end didn't come so abruptly but I know you're at peace now. I love you I love you I love you you will forever be missed.

"I love you endlessly. I miss the warmth you brought to our home and our hearts... Not a day will pass that I won't think of you and thank you for the joy you gave us. Rest In Peace my love."

