Chris Brown banned for life from gym chain after nasty altercation

The Loyal star has been accused of losing his temper again.

Singer Chris Brown can no longer visit Life Time Athletic fitness clubs after bosses issued a lifetime ban against him.

The 27-year-old Loyal hitmaker allegedly got into a heated argument on Friday (06Jan17) with a manager that resulted in him being booted from the premises at the New York City location.

A spokesperson from the organization informed TMZ on Saturday (07Jan17) the altercation was so "aggressive" and "unacceptable" an order has been issued forbidding him or his rowdy pals from visiting any of the company's 100 gymnasiums across the United States and Canada.

According to the website, Brown and his group of friends were playing loud music, cussing and hurling insults at each other during a game in the basketball court area of the upscale exercise center, and when customers complained, the manager stepped in to ask him and his entourage to tone it down.

However, sources claim Chris did not take kindly to the request and in response began screaming and swearing at the female supervisor, prompting her to ask him to leave immediately, and on his way out, he allegedly spat on the door.

Representatives for Brown have not yet commented on the gym drama, which occurred mere days after his feud with rapper Soulja Boy grabbed headlines.

The musicians are currently engaged in a public feud after Soulja Boy took to Twitter on Monday (02Jan17) claiming Chris had called him up and threatened to fight him because the rapper 'liked' a picture posted by the Loyal singer's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The 26-year-old musician's insults caused Brown to challenge him to an organized fight, and it seems Soulja Boy has accepted the provocation, as he has enlisted the help of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to promote the match through the boxer's company Mayweather Promotions.

Rapper 50 Cent stepped into the dispute between the dueling pair by announcing on Thursday (05Jan17) retired boxing champion Mike Tyson will be training Chris for his future match with Soulja Boy.

This isn't the first time Brown has been involved in crisis over fighting - the pop star has been caught up in legal trouble for years after receiving an assault conviction for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

