Chris Brown blasted by Rihanna's fans after commenting on ex's sexy picture

Chris Brown shared a wide eyed emoji in response to his ex Rihanna's revealing Crop Over festival getup.

The Diamonds hitmaker shared a snap of herself decked out in a barely-there bejewelled bra and thong set to celebrate the 2017 festival on Monday (07Aug17).

Fans were quick to comment on the image, which also saw Rihanna displaying her newly-dyed blue hair, and one person whose attention was grabbed by the snap was the star's ex-boyfriend.

Chris, who was convicted of felony assault in 2009 after attacking Rihanna, chose to let his emoji choice do the talking, opting for a pair of wide eyes as a comment on the picture.

However, Rihanna's supporters were less than impressed by Chris' remark, and criticised the singer in their own responses to his emoji.

"Can we all give a collective "BOIII WTF (what the f**k) U THINKIN" to Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's Insta???? (sic)" one wrote, while another added, "@chrisbrownofficial is now even MORE disgusting".

Rihanna was hospitalized when Chris attacked her before the Grammy Awards, leading to the singer getting charged with assault and receiving five years' probation. She also took a restraining order out against Chris after his attack.

Speaking about the traumatic incident during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Rihanna explained: "I just never understood that, like how the victim gets punished over and over.

"It’s in the past, and I don’t want to say 'Get over it,' because it’s a very serious thing that is still relevant; it’s still real. A lot of women, a lot of young girls, are still going through it. A lot of young boys too. It’s not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can’t just dismiss it like it wasn’t anything, or I don’t take it seriously.

"But, for me, and anyone who’s been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it. Nobody even wants to admit it. So to talk about it and say it once, much less 200 times, is like … I have to be punished for it? It didn’t sit well with me."

Rihanna rekindled her romance with Chris in 2012 but they split the following year.

