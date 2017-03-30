Chris Brown continues to evade ex-girlfriend's restraining order

Share

The Run It star has allegedly been ducking legal servers.

Singer Chris Brown still hasn't taken receipt of his ex-girlfriend's domestic violence restraining order against him.

A judge granted TV personality and model Karrueche Tran with permanent legal protection from the Loyal hitmaker last month (Feb17) after she filed court documents accusing him of threatening to kill her following the end of their four-year relationship.

But, according to the New York Daily News, Brown has yet to be formally served, and he has continued to evade her legal team's attempts to deliver the paperwork to him.

Brown's lawyer told Tran's attorneys outside a Santa Monica, California on Wednesday (29Mar17) the Run It singer ordered his law firm not to accept service of the legal decree, which is causing a delay in proceedings. Since Chris has not actually been officially served the order, a hearing that was supposed to take place on Wednesday has been pushed back to 19 April (17).

Tran's lawyers tell the outlet they have tried to deliver the documents to Brown and his team several times, even with the aid of law enforcement, but their efforts have failed. The model's attorneys have now hired a private firm to track the singer down and personally hand him the papers.

“Miss Tran is truly looking to get this matter handled in the most expeditious way possible,” the model's lawyer Patrick Blood shares.

Although Brown has yet to be served the permanent order, he is still bound by previous temporary restraining orders to stay away from Tran and her friend Joseph Ryan La Cour, who also expressed fears for his life in court after allegedly receiving threats from the singer.

Karrueche and Chris ended their relationship in 2015, after she discovered he had fathered his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman during a secret romance with the model.

