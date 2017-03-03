Chris Brown denies drug abuse and anger issues allegations

Share

Chris Brown was recently hit with a restraining order from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown has denied claims he is battling a drug addiction and anger management issues.

On Thursday (02Mar17), Billboard published a lengthy profile piece on the singer titled Chris Brown's Downward Spiral: Insiders Open Up About His Struggles With Addiction and Anger, in which various named and anonymous sources claimed he is addicted to drugs, he often loses his cool and lashes out at members of his team, he hasn't been taking medication for his alleged bipolar disorder and that he was obsessed with checking his ex Karrueche Tran's social media pages.

Chris has disputed the claims in a now-deleted Instagram video in which he said his critics had "got it all f**ked up" and questioned why these allegations seem to arise when he's trying to promote something.

"Man, y'all gotta stop with this angry s**t, going through drugs and all this other s**t," he said to the camera. "I'm tried of reading about some s**t as soon as I've got something popping. As soon as I've got promote a tour, a party, a f**king album, anything, y'all gotta bring up something."

The video then cuts to footage of Chris walking a path outside of his home as he speaks to the camera and he assures viewers the claims aren't going to get him down as he stands in front of his collection of expensive sports cars.

"Y'all concerned with what girl I'm talking to or what person I'm dating or who I'm seeing with (sic)," he continued. "I'll be seen with whoever I want to be seen with, just like you can be, people can be with whoever they want to be... I am not hurting out here trust me. Y'all n**gas got it f***ed up."

The 27-year-old was recently slapped with a restraining order banning him for contacting or coming within 100 yards of Karrueche after she claimed he had threatened to kill her and was abusive during their four-year on-off relationship, which ended in 2015. Her best pal Joseph Ryan La Cour was also granted a restraining order against Chris after he said he feared for his safety.

