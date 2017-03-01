Chris Brown ordered to stay away from ex-girlfriend's best pal

Share

The musician is accused of violently harassing Joseph Ryan La Cour.

Singer Chris Brown has been ordered to steer clear of Karrueche Tran's best friend Joseph Ryan La Cour after her pal expressed fears for his safety.

The model and TV personality won a restraining order against the Loyal hitmaker last month (Feb17) after she filed court documents claiming he had threatened to kill her following the end of their four-year relationship, which she alleged was violent and abusive at times.

And, according to TMZ, she isn't the only one concerned about the threat of violence from Chris - her friend Joseph has also sought out protection from the courts over fears the R&B star will harm him.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, La Cour claims Brown has been making hostile statements to him recently, threatening to "shoot the place up" if he finds Joseph and Karrueche out and about together. Joseph also alleges Chris sent out a group of men to beat him up.

And he addressed a specific incident that allegedly took place at hip hop mogul Diddy's Super Bowl party last month (05Feb17), when Brown is accused of approaching him and stating, "it's 2017... Ima f**k you up every time I see you so you better get the f**k out of here before I lay your a** out."

At the same event, Joseph also accuses the Look at Me Now hitmaker of throwing a drink at one of his friends. The alleged harassment at Diddy's party occurred just four days after Brown published an Instagram video in which he confessed to stalking women he falls in love with.

"Ladies, y'all be complaining about n**gas being, like, stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of it," he began, before revealing, "Well, guess what? I'm one of them n**gas!"

He then added, "If I love you, b**ch, ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable (sic)."

Brown has been ordered to stay a football field's length away from La Cour at all times, and the singer is also barred from harassing or making other contact with his former flame's friend.

