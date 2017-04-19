Chris Brown still dodging ex-girlfriend's process servers

Share

The singer's lawyer insists Tran is just trying to keep her name in the headlines.

Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has had to delay another hearing regarding her restraining order against the R&B star because he is still dodging process servers.

The model-turned-actress was granted permanent legal protection from the Loyal hitmaker in February (17) after she filed court documents accusing Brown of abusing her and threatening to kill her following the end of their four-year relationship.

A hearing in the case was originally set for 29 March (17), but it was postponed until Wednesday (19Apr17), as Brown had not taken receipt of the official paperwork.

Now, according to TMZ.com, the rescheduled date has also been pushed back for the same reason.

Brown previously instructed his lawyer, Mark Geragos, and his co-workers not to accept anything on his behalf, forcing Tran's legal representatives to hire a private team in a bid to track the singer down and personally hand him the documents.

After Wednesday's delay, Geragos insisted Tran's efforts are "doomed to failure", and accused her of making up the domestic violence claims to "enhance" her own profile.

Explaining why he agreed not to accept service of the restraining order on his client's behalf, he told TMZ, "I'm not here to help anybody increase their profile for self-promotion."

Although Brown has yet to be served the permanent order, he is still bound by previous temporary restraining orders to stay away from Tran and her friend Joseph Ryan La Cour, who also expressed fears for his life in court after allegedly receiving threats from the star.

Karrueche and Chris ended their relationship in 2015, after she discovered he had fathered a child, daughter Royalty, with model Nia Guzman during a secret fling. Royalty turns three on 27 May (17).

The court dispute with Tran is just the latest legal woe for Brown - he also stands accused of assaulting a photographer at a club in Florida early on Monday (17Apr17).

The 27-year-old had been booked to make an appearance at the Aja Channelside hotspot in Tampa, but he took issue with the snapper within minutes of his arrival and promptly left the venue before police showed up to investigate the alleged altercation. Club officials have since demanded Brown repay the $30,000 advance he had received in exchange for an hour of his time as he only stayed for five minutes.

