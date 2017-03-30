Chris Evans has nothing but love for ex Jenny Slate

Share

The Captain America star has accepted the media's interest in his personal life.

Actor Chris Evans has gushed about his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate as his "favorite human", despite calling time on their romance last month (Feb17).

The unlikely couple began dating last year (16) after meeting on the set of new drama Gifted, and although the relationship didn't last, Chris has nothing but good things to say about the actress.

"She's my favorite human," the Captain America star tells People.com. "She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'"

"It's like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful," Chris continues. "She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she's incredibly compassionate, there's just nothing to not love about her."

Chris, whose former girlfriends include Hollywood beauties Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel, has yet to share the reason for his break-up from Jenny, but his comments echo similar statements the Zootopia star recently made about her former lover, who she branded a "lovely guy".

Jenny also admitted she had found it tough to have her personal life scrutinized in the media, something Chris has grown accustomed to after establishing himself as a Hollywood star years ago.

"I chose to be an actor, you can't be an actor and then be like, 'I'm p**sed people want to know about me!'" he explains. "To some degree I welcome it, because I've always found that for the most part, in interviews, being anything less than candid feels wrong. To some degree it feels right to share certain things. So, I'm not too sour if all the sudden it feels like there's a large influx in curiosity."

"It's not a bad thing," he adds. "And you know what, if the things you're doing and the things you're surrounding yourself with are quality people and they are beautiful experiences, there's no shame in sharing."

© Cover Media