Chris Evans splits from girlfriend - report

The movie hunk and his comedienne girlfriend have been dating for nine months.

Captain America Chris Evans and his comedienne girlfriend Jenny Slate have split.

A source tells Us Weekly the couple broke up recently and remain "very close friends".

Slate, 34, gushed over her movie star boyfriend at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah last month (Jan17), calling him "an amazing guy".

They started dating last May (16) and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of The Secret Life of Pets in New York City a month later (Jun16), when smitten Slate called Evans her "dream seventh grade boyfriend".

"We didn't know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other," she added. "We've been friends for a while."

The comedienne was previously married to Dean Fleischer-Camp, while Evans has dated Kate Bosworth, Minka Kelly, and Jessica Biel, who is now married to Justin Timberlake.

Slate and Evans still have professional business together - they will star in the upcoming drama Gifted.

During an appearance on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast last April (16), Slate confessed she was a little intimidated by The Avengers star when they first met as castmates.

"I didn't know what to expect when I met Chris," she explained. "I was a little scared because I kind of felt like, well, I don't know him. He's a giant man with huge muscles and he's Captain America. How could we ever connect?

"The first night that we hung out, I was like, 'Wow, I could hang out with Chris for, like, 90 hours'."

