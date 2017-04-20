Chris Evans to make Broadway debut

Chris Evans to make Broadway debut
Chris Evans
Posted by Cover Media on April 20, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actor's run as Captain America will end following the fourth Avengers film in 2019.

Chris Evans will make his Broadway debut in Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero next year (18).

The Captain America actor will star alongside Michael Cera in a revival of the Oscar winner's 2001 play. The stage show, which will debut in the spring (18), will be be directed by Trip Cullman. It will run at the newly renovated Helen Hayes Theater and launch the Broadway programming of the nonprofit Second Stage Theater.

Lobby Hero centres on a Manhattan apartment complex security guard, his stern boss, a young police officer, and her unpredictable partner, who are part of a murder investigation in New York.

Earlier this month (Apr17), the 35-year-old confirmed he will hang up his red, white and blue suit after the fourth Avengers movie in 2019.

"My contract is up," he said in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I have Avengers three and four. We do Avengers 3 now, four is the latter part of the year and after that, that is the end of my contract."

The movies are currently in production, with filming taking place in a range of locations in Scottish cities Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands.

Evans has appeared in 14 comic book films and he recently opened up about his desires to star in a musical.

"I think I might do a (Broadway) show next March (18)," he told Good Morning America on Friday (07Apr17). "As of late, musicals are doing so well. There's always been rumblings of a Guys and Dolls remake, maybe a West Side Story remake. Those movies I love, I grew up on those types of musicals."

© Cover Media

Related news

Jenny Slate struggled with public scrutiny during Chris Evans romance

Posted on 21/03/2017
Jenny Slate watched 1998 classic movie You've Got Mail many times after her breakup from actor Chris Evans.

Chris Evans looking forward to becoming a father

Posted on 26/03/2017
The Marvel hunk is getting into the swing of parenthood, onscreen anyway.

Chris Evans has nothing but love for ex Jenny Slate

Posted on 30/03/2017
The Captain America star has accepted the media's interest in his personal life.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Photoshop Battle: Eggplant with Arms

All photo albums

Facebook