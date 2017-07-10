Chris Hemsworth tapped as face of Hugo Boss' Boss Bottled fragrance

Share

Chris Hemsworth describes his upcoming Boss Bottled campaign as "very positive".

Chris Hemsworth is the new face of Hugo Boss' Boss Bottled fragrance.

The luxury fashion house has tapped the Thor actor to pose for its most famous scent in both print campaigns and a TV commercial, set to be unveiled this fall (17).

In a promotional photo obtained by Business of Fashion, Chris, 33, is seen smoldering in a navy suit, white shirt, and black tie as he stands in front of futuristic architecture.

"It's an iconic brand that's been around for many years," he told the outlet. "The qualities and the messaging of the brand spoke to my way of living and my way of thinking. The campaign is a very positive message of compassion and commitment. It talks about success and chasing your dreams, but doing that with integrity and honesty."

Chris follows in the footsteps of Insurgent actor Theo James, Oscar-winner Jared Leto and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in fronting marketing imagery for Hugo Boss products.

Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, the man behind movies such as The Neon Demon and Drive, directs the upcoming small screen ad, while photographer Nathaniel Goldberg shot Chris for the print campaign.

"One of the key reasons Chris is so good for us is that we tried to update the definition of the modern, successful man," Edgar Huber, president of Coty Luxury, the beauty manufacturer that works on Hugo Boss' fragrances, said. "He very much fits into this. He's respectful, he's not walking over others. He's a good family man. He's a little bit the 'anti' of what certain other successful people are."

Ahead of his campaign's debut, Chris will attend Hugo Boss' New York Fashion Week: Men's presentation next week (begs17Jul17), with the label's chief brand officer and board member Ingo Wilts adding, "He looks fantastic in our suits."

© Cover Media