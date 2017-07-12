Chris Hemsworth teases younger brother Liam for posing in tiny swim shorts

Share

The Thor star and Liam are friendly competitors when it comes to exercise.

Actor Chris Hemsworth has poked fun at his little brother Liam's decision to pose in tiny swim shorts for fans on Instagram.

Liam, 27, showed off his ripped body in a silly photo on the picture-sharing website on Monday (10Jul17), tightening his muscles in front of the camera in preparation for a frigid ice bath.

"Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts," the The Hunger Games star joked of his look in the accompanying caption.

But Thor star Chris, 33, was left completely unimpressed with his younger brother's goofy tiny shorts modeling stint, noting Liam is likely to regret the pose.

"You know what that felt like? That felt like a late Friday night, drunken kinda post," Chris told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (11Jul17). "And then the following morning he's like, 'I didn't. Did I? Oh no'."

"Was that intentional?" the blonde hunk added with a laugh.

When quizzed on whether he'd follow in Liam's footsteps by posting in short shorts for a joke photo online, Chris insisted nothing like that would ever happen for him

"I don't think so, no," he smiled.

Chris and Liam are friendly rivals when it comes physical fitness and often try to best each other "in a fun way".

"I feel like we've always been (rivals)," the Ghostbusters hunk explained. "People try to pair us off like there's this vicious competitiveness, and, 'Arghhh! You got that part and I didn't,' and stuff which isn't the case.

"(But) get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something and, yeah, there's a great rivalry there - a very healthy one."

The competitive exercising between the siblings is helping Chris stay strong and fit for his gig as the face of the new Hugo Boss Bottled fragrance campaign, which he is honored to be fronting.

"I said, 'Great, I love the brand. What's the messaging? What's the campaign about?,'" he recalled of being approached by company bosses about the job six months ago (Jan17), "and that was something that was very in line with what my values are. It's all about living your life with integrity, compassion, staying true to your word... It was an easy fit."

