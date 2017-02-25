Chris Martin denies Coldplay 'peace' concerts in Israel and Palestine

Share

The singer took to Instagram to share a snap of him with guitarist Jonny Buckland enjoying the sightseeing trip.

Chris Martin has denied his band Coldplay are planning peace concerts in Israel and Palestine.

The 39-year-old frontman took to Twitter and Instagram on Friday (24Feb17) to share a selfie with guitarist Jonny Buckland while on their travels, clearing up speculation the band are in contract negotiations for the alleged gigs.

"Hi everyone. We are in Israel and Palestine to listen and learn and that's all; there is no concert scheduled, we are just having an interesting and enlightening trip to learn about the area. The articles suggesting that we have a signed contract are incorrect. Thankyou so much, love, cm," Chris wrote.

His statement comes after Israel's Channel 2 news reported the band are finalizing plans for two special peace concerts in the West Bank, due to take place in November.

The band is visiting Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Jericho and Rawabi on their extensive trip, just days after they performed a surprise collaboration with The Chainsmokers at the BRIT Awards. The track, Something Like This, was released on Wednesday, shortly after they wowed the crowd and viewers at home with their high-energy duet at the London ceremony.

Chris also performed an emotional tribute to George Michael at the BRITs, using footage of George to 'duet' with him on a rendition of the late star’s song A Different Corner.

Coldplay are getting ready to hit the road again, with the fifth leg of their A Head Full of Dreams World Tour reaching Asia at the end of March. They’ll then head to Europe in June, before finishing in San Diego, California, in October (17).

