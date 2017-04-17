Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella spark dating rumors

Share

The actors previously worked together last year (16).

Chris Pine and actress Sofia Boutella have sparked dating rumors after attending a Coachella music festival party together on Friday (14Apr17).

The Star Trek actor and his co-star Sofia joined married couple Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams at the NYLON Midnight Garden Party, where they reportedly made it seem they were on a double date.

"They were super cute," a source tells E! News. "Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn't take photos but kept watching her when she would pose. They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist."

"Troian was so cute (too)," the source adds. "She kept pushing Sofia to do photos and checking in on her. You can tell they were all really good friends and having a great double date."

According to U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight, the rumored couple was also seen holding hands.

"They looked very much like a couple, holding hands throughout the evening," a source said.

Representatives for Pine and Boutella have not commented on the reports.

If the rumors are true, it is unclear how long the couple has been dating. However, Chris and Sofia have been friendly since last year (16).

"With this special special human dear to me at Hell Or High Water London premiere!" she wrote on Instagram in September (16). "So proud of him! Great movie great cast fantastic performances ! Don't miss it!!"

They also starred in Star Trek Beyond together last year (16).

Meanwhile, Pine was previously linked to actresses Olivia Munn and Vail Bloom and reality TV star Audrina Patridge. He also previously sparked dating rumours with Zoe Kravitz, British model/TV host Lilah Parsons, and model Amanda Frances in 2013.

© Cover Media