Chris Pine debuts surprise new buzz cut

Share

Actor Chris Pine debuted a shaved head at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas on Wednesday (29Mar17).

Chris Pine has surprised fans with a new buzz cut look.

The actor walked the red carpet at the Warner Bros. showcase held at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas on Wednesday (29Mar17), where he was promoting his new movie, Wonder Woman.

Chris wore a collared shirt, slacks and brown loafers to the conference, but it was his freshly shorn locks that attracted the most attention.

Sharing the inspiration behind the new look, the 36-year-old told USA Today that the shaved style is not for an upcoming acting role, but he was simply at home recovering from the flu and watching TV drama Homeland when he decided to start cutting.

"I went through phases. So I had long hair and a beard. And first I did a facial hair thing. That was fun. I did the mustache. I did a little General Sherman," Chris said of the bearded American Civil War general. "Then I did a full-shaved back (of the head). That was fun for a day."

The star then did a fade and some other creative designs with the clippers before going for the "full chop".

Chris stunned many - especially his loyal fans, called Pine Nuts - with his hair transformation and clean shaven beard, with followers taking to social media to share their reactions.

"All I'm saying is Chris Pine is too beautiful for this world," one fan wrote on Twitter.

But other online followers weren't so keen on the style, with another user sharing: "Chris Pine shaved off all his hair and it's fine cause I respect his decision to do whatever he wants but also it's not fine. IT'S NOT FINE."

In light of the mixed reactions, Chris also revealed that he probably won't keep the look.

"It's a little intense. But it's easy and it's cool, meaning cool like in a breeze," he shared, adding that people are already confusing him with other bald celebrities. "Someone thought I was Jason Statham."

© Cover Media