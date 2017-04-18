Chris Pratt: 'It was my idea to cast Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy 2'

Share

The actor also said one his fondest memories from filming the second installment of the Marvel superhero movie was when his son came to visit the set.

Kurt Russell landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 because of Chris Pratt.

Chris spilled the details about how Marvel managed to cast Kurt for the sequel, and revealed he actually came up with the idea.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (17Apr17), 37-year-old Chris confessed he suggested casting Kurt as the father of his character Peter 'Star-Lord' Quill.

"It was one of those things where, I was like 'Let's shoot for the stars, let's get like Kurt Russell or something, but since he probably wouldn't do it, who could we actually get?'" he recalled while Kurt laughed alongside him.

Chris said he was stunned that the 66-year-old agreed to star as Ego, father of Star-Lord and a powerful cosmic entity, in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel.

"When I read the script, I'm only in it for about 15 seconds, and then I die," joked Kurt on why he accepted the role.

Chris also confirmed the appearance of another screen legend. When asked by host Jimmy if it was okay to say Sylvester Stallone was in the sequel, the actor replied: "I think that’s safe to say!”

The father-of-one, who appeared on the show alongside fellow cast members Kurt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Michael Rooker, also revealed his fondest memory of shooting the Marvel superhero follow up was when his four-year-old son Jack came to visit.

"My favorite memory from (shooting) this movie (was when) my little guy got to come to set," the proud father said. "Our director, James (Gunn), his nephew Will was there, and we got to tour them around the Guardians spaceship."

And he said he was bowled over with emotion when he took Jack on a tour of Star-Lord's spaceship.

"You saw it in his eyes, he thought, 'I've seen this on TV or in the movie, but I guess my dad really does fly a spaceship for work!'" Chris grinned. "And I was like, 'Yes, son, yes I do.'"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is released from 25 April (17).

