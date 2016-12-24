Chris Pratt: 'Year-round attentiveness is the key to perfect gift giving'

Share

The star insists on gifting presents throughout the year.

Actor Chris Pratt has perfected the gift of giving by keeping tabs on his wife Anna Faris' favorite things throughout the year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star reveals he makes a mental note whenever actress Anna eyes up a gift so he can surprise her at Christmas and other special events - and his attentiveness has always paid off.

"I'm good at giving her gifts," he told breakfast show Good Morning America. "I've given her some nice gifts and I really get excited about it. I like giving gifts.

"I kinda take it upon myself, I have a sense of what she's gonna want. I make little notes throughout the course of the year... That's the key, you just clock it, you think, 'OK, that's one's loaded up, that one's anniversary next year,' something like that."

And although Chris enjoys treating his wife of seven years during the holidays and for birthdays and anniversaries, he prefers to spoil her all year round.

"The key is really, if you're gonna give gifts, don't do it on a holiday," he advised. "Just give it out of the blue. Be like, 'I got you this...'"

Surprising Anna and the couple's four-year-old son Jack has become all the more important for Chris ever since catapulting to superstardom as an action man.

The former Community actor bulked up for the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014 and quickly found himself in high demand in Hollywood, lining up roles in blockbusters like Jurassic World, The Magnificent Seven remake, and new sci-fi film Passengers.

His busy schedule often keeps him away from home for months on end, so Chris cherishes the time he gets to spend with his family back home in Washington's San Juan Island.

Over the summer (16), Chris revealed he was taking some time to himself to reconnect with his loved ones.

"I've been on the road for 14 months - I did three movies back to back to back - so I'm taking six months off," he told Parade magazine in September (16).

Sharing his plans to bond with his boy, he added, "I'm taking Jack to Jack's Beach - which is what we named the little stretch of beach on an island up on the San Juan Islands where we got a place.

"We're going to go back to the fort we built about a month and a half ago when we went for a short visit and see if that's still there. If not, we're going to build it again."

