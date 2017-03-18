  • Home
Chrissy Metz: ‘There's not much choice in plus-size formal wear’

Chrissy Metz
Posted by Cover Media on March 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
This Is Us star Chrissy Metz won’t fall apart if she ever appears on a worst dressed list.

Chrissy Metz struggles to find formal wear that looks stylish on her curvy figure.

The This Is Us star is famous for her voluptuous physique, and loves dressing up in eye-catching ensembles.

However, when it comes to the choice of outfits for red carpet events, Chrissy hates that her options are so limited.

“It’s slim pickings for plus-size women, especially for formal wear,” she told HarpersBazaar.com.

But Chrissy has been enlisting the help of designers such as Michael Costello and Eloquii to move away from the “only black” rule that many curvy women struggle with.

And as long as it’s an outfit she loves, Chrissy isn’t worried about what other people think of her look.

“I want to wear something because I love it, not because it follows the rules,” she smiled. “If I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it’s not going to make me fall apart. I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff.”

Chrissy appeared in her first-ever “sexy” shoot for the site, posing in a low-cut red swimsuit and a polka dot summer dress in eye-catching pictures.

In a time when body image seems to be playing more of a part in the world than ever before, HarpersBazaar.com‘s Editor Joyann King is thrilled that Chrissy is proving that women of every shape and size can look sexy and stylish.

“As the past few years have shown, true style transcends cliche formulas,” she explained. “We are honored to share these gorgeous images from Chrissy Metz’s debut fashion shoot - a right of passage for Hollywood’s leading ladies.”

© Cover Media

