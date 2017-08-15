Chrissy Metz gushes over Sylvester Stallone's 'cute' This Is Us cameo

Share

Chrissy Metz and her co-star Milo Ventimiglia both shared their experiences of working with action hero Sylvester Stallone.

Chrissy Metz has praised Sylvester Stallone for being so caring on the set of This Is Us.

The 71-year-old actor recently revealed he is to appear in the hit TV show when he posted a series of photos on Instagram, including one of Chrissy jokingly punching his face followed by a snap with her colleague and his former Rocky Balboa co-star Milo Ventimiglia.

Recalling how he bonded with the cast, actress Chrissy, who plays Kate Pearson in the program, couldn’t contain her excitement over working with the legendary action man.

“He’s very congenial,” she gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “He came in the make-up trailer, and he’s talking, he’s making jokes and he basically knows (actor) Chris (Sullivan)'s entire resume. It was so cute.... He knows people’s names, and he just cares and that’s super cool ‘cause he's a busy guy.”

The 36-year-old also shed light on the funny social media snap of her and Sylvester, insisting it was all his idea to pretend to hit him.

It seems Milo, who plays Jack Pearson, was the one who helped bring the Creed actor on board, as he talked about how happy he was to reunite with Sylvester.

“Being on set with him is one of the best career experiences I'd had in the past, so to be able to pick the phone up and be able to call him and say ‘Hey, would you like to be a part of this? We'd love to have you.’ And then for him to respond and be like, ‘Yeah I totally want to be there.’ It was great,” Milo smiled. “It was exciting, and he had a blast.”

While the cast were open about their guest star, they remained tight-lipped on the dramatic storyline surrounding Milo’s Jack.

Mandy Moore, his onscreen wife Rebecca, teased, “You don't want to know. Wait until Sept 26th. And then there will be a giant hint as to what happens with Jack. There will be.”

