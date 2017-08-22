Chrissy Teigen feeling great after wellness retreat vacation with John Legend

Share

The stunner used to poke fun at healthy holidays, but now she's a big fan.

John Legend's model wife Chrissy Teigen is feeling refreshed after a paradise wellness retreat vacation with her husband.

The couple took daughter Luna to Bali and decided to stay in a health resort, where John and Chrissy were offered meditation sessions, massages and round-the-clock vegan treats - and she admits she has never returned from a holiday feeling so energized.

"We went on a wellness retreat, one of those things I always made fun of...," she tells Extra. "But it was incredible, no alcohol, we basically ate vegan.

"We worked out every day, did acupuncture, there were these healers, we tried meditation but we hated it. (There were) no phones... I read books."

And baby Luna had a great time hanging out with mom and dad: "She was so happy," the model mother tells the news show. "There were monkeys everywhere. We stayed in this treehouse thing and she would turn into a little monkey herself, eating exotic foods... So happy, a natural happy."

Chrissy admits her daughter has become a content world traveller, thanks to the efforts of her parents.

"You can only plan and do the best you can (when you're on a plane with a baby)...," she explains. "I'm the play person... and when John has her it’s more about quiet time. We both have our roles and we’re good at them."

The summer break has prompted Chrissy to get serious about expanding her family, revealing she has always dreamed of having four kids, but would be happy with two more babies.

"Three I would be totally happy with, four would be pushing the boundaries," she says. "Three would be really great."

