Chrissy Teigen fires back at online trolls

Share

The mother-of-one recently opened up about her battle with post-partum depression.

Chrissy Teigen has fired back at internet trolls who attacked her daughter Luna.

The Sports Illustrated model hit back at the critics who made the negative comments on a Mail Online story from last year (Dec16) showing Chrissy and husband John Legend out and about with their 10-month-old daughter.

“Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks,” the 31-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host wrote on Twitter on Friday (10Mar17), along with a screenshot of the comments.

"That baby never shows emotions... It's weird," wrote one. "Someone should tell her she's got holes in her trousers and in her brain, too," posted another.

“Some people are just hell bent on being the f***ing worst,” Chrissy blasted the online trolls in a later post on Twitter.

The model recently revealed she was suffering from post-partum depression after giving birth to Luna, and opened up about her battle in an essay for Glamour magazine.

"Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders - even my wrists - hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom,’ ” she said.

Chrissy credited husband John for his unwavering support during her dark periods, and even revealed he used to sleep with her on their couch when she was too tired to make it upstairs to bed.

"He’s exactly as compassionate, patient, loving and understanding as he seems,” she gushed.

© Cover Media