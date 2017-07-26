Chrissy Teigen revels in Donald Trump's Twitter block

  • Home
Posted by Cover Media on July 26, 2017 at 12:30 am
John Legend's wife has always been vocal about her dislike of the Republican leader.

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has been blocked on Twitter by U.S. President Donald Trump after openly criticizing him for almost a decade.

The beauty, who is married to singer John Legend, is known for her sarcastic and witty remarks on the microblogging site and she often pokes fun at Trump's Twitter rants by responding directly to him online.

However, the Republican leader has finally decided he has had enough of Chrissy's comments and on Tuesday (25Jul17), the model discovered she had been banned from viewing his personal profile.

His actions only prompted Chrissy to mock his petty behavior as she shared a screenshot of the message she received online, which declared: "@realDonaldTrump blocked you. You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's Tweets."

She captioned the image: "After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol (laugh out loud) no one likes you' was the straw".

Chrissy had fired off that reply on Monday (23Jul17) after Trump complained about the lack of support he had received from some members of his own political party, who he insisted had only been elected back into office in November (16) thanks to his popularity.

Fans of the model were quick to share their joy at the news, with one posting, "i don’t know why but i feel like a proud son right now omg (oh my god)," while another added, "Badge of honor... Where (sic) it with pride my friend."

© Cover Media

