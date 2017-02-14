Chrissy Teigen serenades John Legend in sexy Valentine's Day video

Share

Chrissy Teigen turns up the heat in underwear from the likes of Marc Jacobs in a new clip for LOVE magazine.

Chrissy Teigen has set pulses racing in a sexy new Valentine's Day video for LOVE magazine alongside her husband John Legend.

The showbiz couple, who tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed daughter Luna last year (16), have collaborated on various projects over the years, after initially meeting on the set of John’s All of Me video 10 years ago.

To celebrate Tuesday’s (14Feb17) romantic holiday, LOVE magazine unveiled a short, sexy film showing a lingerie-clad Chrissy lip-syncing to John’s hit Ordinary People as her husband watches on with pride.

Writhing around in smalls from designers including Marc Jacobs and Moschino, and even wearing just nipple tassels at one point, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model loses herself in song as animated hearts and various other emoticons such as flowers and safety pins float around her.

Plenty of laughs were had too as the 31-year-old beauty and 38-year-old singer giggle in front of the camera, helmed by iconic lensman Rankin.

“I love Ordinary People so much, so when Katie (Grand, LOVE editor-in-chief) asked me to shoot Chrissy for Valentine’s, the idea of her doing a lip-sync version immediately jumped into my head,” Rankin said, according to Mail Online. “Katie wasn’t so keen. Then when Chrissy came up with the idea on set, and with John, I was like erm... YES please. When they sang it together at the end, I got goose bumps.”

Their loved-up video venture follows the couple's fun night out at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (12Feb17), with Chrissy documenting her drunken antics on Snapchat.

After arriving home and falling to the floor in one clip, she tells the camera: “I'm on the floor. And John is in charge of taking my jewelry off. Take it off.”

