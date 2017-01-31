Christina Applegate stands up for her right to protest politics

Share

Christina Applegate has revealed she grew up in an "abusive home" during a series of emotional tweets.

Christina Applegate has defended her right to share political opinions in an angry Twitter rant.

The Vacation actress took to social media on Monday evening (30Jan17) to speak out against those criticizing celebrities for voicing their thoughts on current social issues.

Christina's outburst comes after her recent involvement in the Los Angeles Women's March, following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this month (Jan17) and she's also been re-posting tweets about topics including his plans to build a border wall to Mexico.

"I find it so offensive when people say those of us can't talk. You talk! You spew, So I'm exempt? Because I chose my work? What the f**k??? (sic)" she fumed.

One user was quick to reply to the actress, commenting that she's "completely out of touch with average American citizens".

But Christina, 45, retaliated by posting that she is a human being and that the person has "no idea" of what her life is like and what she's been through.

"I grew up on an abusive home. Now I make it public. Don't you dare say I don't understand," she continued. "Don't you dare say I don't understand the struggles. We lived on food stamps. Don't you dare say I don't know."

Again telling the world that no one should say she "doesn't get it" just because she's a Hollywood star, the blonde beauty then apologized for all the typos in the messages.

It seems her husband Martyn LeNoble was on hand to support her too as she added: "So many typos because I was angry. Sorry to my husband who said "check your spelling and punctuation" as I was enraged.

Christina was one of countless famous women who took to the streets earlier this month (Jan17) in protest of the new U.S. leader and his controversial policies. Jane Fonda, Kathy Bates and Kerry Washington were among the crowd in the same walk as the Bad Moms star.

