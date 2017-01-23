Christina Milian encourages daughter with her fearless fashion sense

Share

Christina Milian hasn't changed her taste in clothing since becoming a mother to Violet, six.

Christina Milian wants her style to encourage her daughter to “be her own person”.

The singer-and-actress is mother to six-year-old daughter Violet with ex The-Dream and hopes that by staying true to her taste in fashion, she’ll pass on a positive message to her little girl.

“I still wear what I want,” she told US OK! magazine when asked if her style has changed since motherhood. “I want my daughter to see that she should be her own person.”

For 35-year-old Christina’s recent red carpet outfits the star has chosen quite a few daring looks, wearing risque outfits such as a see-through bronze gown at the Los Angeles premiere of Live by Night and a sheer mesh LaQuan Smith dress when she hosted the #CurveYourReality fragrance launch in New York City last month (Dec16). The fragrance campaign is inspired by the quirky fantasies of young men and features a series of short videos where men get to ditch their normal lives and live out their wildest dreams after spritzing on a Curve scent.

Speaking to OK!, Christina revealed what kind of man she thinks wears Curve: “He has out-of-the-box humor with his own sex appeal. When I smell this cologne on a guy, I think, can I keep his shirt?”

The Grandfathered star has some beauty favorites of her own and listed her must-have desert-island products during the interview, calling out Veet wax strips and Eucerin Intensive Care Lotion as two of her staples. She also named a lipstick from her own line of cosmetics, We Are Pop Culture, which she launched as an urban fashion line in 2014.

Her empire now stocks accessories and kids’ pieces as well as womenswear and beauty.

“Our company focuses on providing our peers with visually stimulating, thought, provoking and trendsetting products that fit into their everyday lives," the company’s website reads.

