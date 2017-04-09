Christina Milian locks lips with football player on romantic date

Share

The AM to PM pop star has found love again.

Singer Christina Milian appears to have found a new man after ending her romance with Lil Wayne.

The Cuban American beauty dated the Lollipop hitmaker for about one year before they split in 2015 and now she has her sights set on professional sportsman Brandon Wilds.

The Dip It Low hitmaker was photographed kissing the 23-year-old football player during a romantic date on Friday (07Apr17) at Hollywood hamburger restaurant Stout.

In images obtained by The New York Daily News, the loved up couple laughed as they shared a meal in the eatery's outdoor patio section, and there are even photos of the pair sneaking in a few kisses.

Christina, 35, also spent time with Brandon, who plays for National Football League (NFL) team the New York Jets, on Saturday (08Apr17), when they were pictured walking arm-in-arm while taking a stroll in Los Angeles.

The pop star revealed late last month (28Mar17) she was romancing someone new, noting she is purposefully trying to date a person with a different kind of personality than her previous boyfriends.

"I am dating!" she told Maxim magazine. "I am trying to date a different person than who I have in the past. I love a confident, family-oriented man that is fun and spontaneous. It's also important to have someone in my life who is supportive and that gives as much attention to my life as I give to his."

Before hooking up with Brandon, Christina was briefly linked with model Izzy Lopez in January (17). She has also dated music producer The-Dream, who is the father of her seven-year-old daughter Violet, and Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon in the past.

