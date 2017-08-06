Christina Perri pregnant with first child

Share

Christina Perri enlisted the help of her three-year-old niece when creating her pregnancy announcement.

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri is expecting her first baby with fiance Paul Costabile.

The A Thousand Years singer took to Instagram on Saturday (05Aug17) to share the big reveal with the help of her three-year-old niece Tesla.

In the image, Christina is seen grinning at the camera while a large arrow points to her belly with the caption, "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon".

As if to highlight the news further, the little girl can be seen reaching up and resting her hand on the small baby bump that the 30-year-old is proudly showing.

It's not the first time the singer has had a reason to celebrate in 2017, as she got engaged to her beau back in June (17).

Paul, who currently works for The Hollywood Reporter, posted a touching tribute to his partner on Instagram at the time, alongside a romantic black and white picture of the couple, where he is seen kissing her on the cheek.

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost four years ago," he confessed.

Christina had also taken to social media to share the happy news that Paul had proposed, and uploaded a snap of her diamond engagement ring which boasts an unusual V shape.

