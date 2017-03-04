Christina Ricci refuses to travel away from home for work

Share

Actress Christina Ricci likes to see people dressed as Wednesday Addams each Halloween.

Christina Ricci chooses projects based on location as she doesn’t like to spend time away from her son.

The American actress rose to fame in the 1990s via breakthrough roles in The Addams Family and 1995’s Now and Then. While she’s successfully transitioned into a serious Hollywood star, Christina now enjoys having the freedom to choose the roles she takes on, especially since as she’s now mother to two-year-old Freddie, whom she shares with her husband James Heerdegen.

“I made the decision a long time ago that I wouldn't do any television outside of New York City because I wanted to be able to come home and be with my family,” she told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine. “It's a constant struggle being a working mom, how you manage and balance your time.”

Though Christina garnered the “teen icon” label early on in her career, she’s glad she navigated the path to adulthood smoothly, especially in comparison to her peers.

And she is also amazed by the way young performers manage to deal with social media stardom today.

“I think it’s remarkable how poised many young people are managing to be. There's this expectation to willingly give up even the smallest amount of privacy. It's interesting, it is probably easier for them because it seems to be something that is true to their generation, but I can't imagine what it feels like now to be a part of that,” said Christina.

The 37-year-old is currently starring as Zelda Fitzgerald in TV period drama Z: The Beginning of Everything. But she remains flattered that young people continue to dress up as perhaps her most famous character, Wednesday Addams of the Addams Family, each Halloween.

"I think it's kind of fun and it's a nice shot to my ego every year!" she laughed.

© Cover Media