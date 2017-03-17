Christopher McQuarrie and Henry Cavill tease fans about Mission: Impossible 6

Share

The Man of Steel hunk wants to fly "for real".

Director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed Henry Cavill's casting in the next Mission: Impossible blockbuster by sharing a bit of banter with the actor on social media.

The British star, known for portraying Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was recently rumored to be in talks to join Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 6, and now McQuarrie has made the news official with an entertaining series of posts on Instagram.

The filmmaker posted a photo of himself overlooking a river during a mountain hike, and wrote, "Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure."

After one follower complimented McQuarrie on his slick grey locks, Henry replied, "How can I say no to a man with such perfect hair....."

"@henrycavill excellent," the director responded. "Just a few caveats: must enjoy extreme heights, high speeds, motor vehicles of all varieties (especially aircraft), practical stunts, firearms, and sporadic exposition. All good?"

The actor was game for the action-packed adventure, adding his own requirement: "Only if I get to fly for real," he posted, prompting McQuarrie to state, "I do believe I specified practical stunts."

After Henry declared he's "in", McQuarrie lifted a famous line from the spy franchise, quipping, "Outstanding. Welcome aboard. Your social media account will self destruct in 5 seconds".

Specific details about Cavill's role have yet to be released, but sources tell Variety.com he will be a right-hand man to Cruise's unit boss in Mission: Impossible 6.

It is not yet known if Alec Baldwin, who took on the role of Cruise's superior in McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation in 2015, will return, but franchise stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Jeremy Renner are expected to appear in the follow-up, which is set for release next year (18).

