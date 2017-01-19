Ciara and Future settle custody dispute

Ciara and Future settle custody dispute
Ciara
Posted by Cover Media on January 19, 2017 at 12:30 am
The R&B star has a new family with husband Russell Wilson to prepare for.

Singer Ciara and her rapper ex Future have put an end to their final legal battle by agreeing to share custody of their two-year-old son.

The Goodies star broke off her engagement to Future in August, 2014, just three months after the birth of their son, also named Future.

They subsequently went to war over custody of the tot, while Ciara also launched a $15 million defamation suit against her former fiance, accusing him of damaging her reputation by knowingly making false and defamatory statements about her parenting skills online.

Ciara, who has since moved on and is now expecting a child with new husband Russell Wilson, dropped the defamation action in October (16), and the case was officially dismissed earlier this month (Jan17).

Now she has also resolved her other legal issue with the Jumpman hitmaker, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, after they agreed to joint custody of baby Future.

However, as the rapper is frequently on tour, their son will spend most of his time with Ciara. Future, 33, will be allowed reasonable access to their kid when he is at home in Atlanta, Georgia, according to TMZ.com.

Sources claim the two parties are eager to move on and put their messy split firmly in the past, and as a result of their out-of-court settlement, the custody case has been dismissed.

It's good news for Ciara, who is preparing to become a mom for a second time.

She wed American footballer Russell in July (16) after around 16 months of dating, and they announced their baby news in October (16), as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ciara's unborn baby receives custom Nikes

Posted on 16/12/2016
The star has not shared the sex of the child, but she has already chosen a name.

Russell Wilson: 'Ciara makes every day a perfect day'

Posted on 16/01/2017
Russell Wilson's team the Seattle Seahawks lost their NFL playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (15Jan17).

Ciara: 'Premarital abstinence makes for a strong marriage'

Posted on 17/01/2017
The singer credits her husband with suggesting they abstain from sex while they were dating.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Some of the coolest yet sensible gadgets from CES

All photo albums

Facebook