Ciara does her own eyebrow maintenance

Singer Ciara has a simple skincare regime which consists of washing her face twice daily with Cetaphil or Kiehl’s products.

Ciara is “obsessed” when it comes to keeping her eyebrows in check.

The Goodies singer always makes a statement with her red carpet looks, donning gowns by Gucci, Roberto Cavalli and Stephane Rolland. Typically opting for a classic beauty look, Ciara is happy to leave her make-up to the professionals, but she does take pleasure in maintaining her perfect eyebrows.

“I have a little bit of an obsession with tweezing eyebrows. I like the pain – and it’s so satisfying to get all those little hairs,” she told Allure magazine, adding that she uses Revlon’s ColorStay Brow Pencil to fill in any gaps. “If you have your eyebrows right, you’ve got everything.”

When she’s off-duty, Ciara tends to opt for a very minimal approach to her beauty routine. The star, who is currently expecting a baby with her husband Russell Wilson, explains that she simply washes and moisturizes twice a day with Cetaphil or Kiehl’s products.

“And Revlon’s Super Length mascara. It really makes my lashes – especially the lower ones – look longer,” she shared, explaining that she takes inspiration from Tina Turner and Sade’s beauty styles.

The Revlon ambassador shares that she uses Aquaphor on her lips as a moisturizer, as well as on her son Future’s skin. The 31-year-old will also keep-up her braiding technique on her two-year-old’s hair.

“Braiding hair was my first unofficial job,” she smiled. “I can do really neat cornrows – I’ve done my sons cornrows. I can also press my hair really well.”

© Cover Media