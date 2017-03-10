Ciara injured in car accident

Share

The singer hurt her chest and shoulder in the midday crash.

Pregnant R&B star Ciara has been involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

The Goodies singer, who is scheduled to give birth to her second child this spring (17), was driving along Wilshire Boulevard in her white Mercedes sports utility vehicle when another motorist, driving a Volvo, slammed into the passenger side of her SUV as she was making a left turn.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ, police and paramedics were on the scene minutes after the crash occurred and Ciara was spotted walking around her SUV, talking on a phone while nursing what appeared to be an injured chest and shoulder.

The singer's husband Russell Wilson also dashed to the scene of the drama to comfort his heavily pregnant wife.

However, fans should not too concerned following the scare – Ciara's representative has issued a statement to Just Jared assuring "everything is fine".

Before heading out, Ciara took to Instagram to address backlash from her recent Harper's Bazaar photo shoot, for which she, Wilson and her young son Future posed nude.

Fans found the snap of the trio embracing off-putting and awkward, but Ciara thought it was beautiful.

Responding to the feedback, she posted a photo of a fan wearing an adult diaper, embracing her young son as her faceless partner clutched both from behind.

She added the caption: "Pure Comedy. Love This!"

