Cillian Murphy has a penchant for blue clothes 

Actor Cillian Murphy made the ultimate sacrifice for his art by ditching his vegetarian diet.

Cillian Murphy has a penchant for wearing blue clothes.

The Irish actor is perhaps best known for his appearances as Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy, Robert Fischer in 2010's Inception and as Thomas Shelby in the BBC series Peaky Blinders.

Cillian cuts a dapper figure in tailored suits on the red carpet at events and film premieres, but shares that he tends to keep his attire very simple when he's off-duty.

"Yeah, my wife gives out a lot about all the blue," he told Mr Porter magazine, referring to the blue shirt, jeans and hat he was wearing. "It's just safe, man. You can't go wrong with navy. My taste is very much: a good pair of jeans, a good jacket, a good pair of shoes. Well-made things that fit. I'm not adventurous."

Cillian recently moved back to Ireland with his wife Yvonne McGuinness and two sons, after living in London for a long period of time. Though he could have shifted to Los Angeles at any time, the 40-year-old insists that Hollywood life just isn't his style.

"I love the sun and the food and the sea," he shared. "But L.A.'s not for me. I'm a European. I like seasons. And, like most Irish men, I probably look better in a pair of trousers than a pair of shorts."

Meanwhile, Cillian also revealed in the interview that he has given up vegetarianism. He explained that while he had only eaten plant-based products for years, he switched back to eating meat on the recommendation of his trainer while he was bulking up for his role in Peaky Blinders.

"I was vegetarian for about 15 years," he explained. "But it was never a moral decision. It was more that I was worried about getting mad cow disease. For the first series of Peaky Blinders, they were anxious that I shouldn't look like a skinny Irish fella, and my trainer recommended meat."

