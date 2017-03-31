Cindy Crawford buys George Clooney's twins tequila-themed onesies

Share

The movie star's pregnant wife has told him he can't name their twins after his tequila company.

Cindy Crawford is making sure George Clooney will have business on his mind when he becomes a dad by customizing onesie gifts with the name of his tequila firm.

The actor and his wife Amal are set to welcome twins this summer (17), and Crawford took to Instagram on Thursday (30Mar17), to share a photo of the present she has for the parents-to-be.

The supermodel posted a snap of herself holding up two custom-made onesies. One of the adorable items has 'Casa' printed on it, while the other has 'Migos' written across the front. The names are a reference to a joke Clooney made about not being able to name his children after the Casamigos tequila company he runs with Cindy's husband Rande Gerber.

“Hey, @RandeGerber - think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys!” Crawford captioned the photo.

One of the names is in pink, while the other is blue, suggesting the Clooneys are expecting a baby boy and girl.

On Tuesday (28Mar17), Clooney sat down with Entertainment Tonight and joked that his human-rights attorney wife has forbidden him from giving his newborn his brand’s name.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” the Oscar winner said. “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

Earlier this month (Mar17), Gerber spoke to People about his longtime friend’s parenting skills, stating, "George has always been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice. He is going to be an amazing dad and Amal is going to be an incredible mother.”

“He hasn’t asked for advice and I don’t think he needs any,” the 54-year-old added. “He’s just going to do it his way, and it will be the right way.”

