Claire Danes had a meltdown during Hollywood hiatus

Actress Claire Danes knew she couldn't play "ingenue or secretary-type roles" any longer after starring in 2010 biopic Temple Grandin.

Claire Danes had a meltdown during her two-year hiatus from Hollywood.

The American actress rose to fame in the ‘90s with roles in TV show My So-Called Life and movies Little Women and Romeo + Juliet.

In 2010 Claire portrayed autistic livestock industry expert Temple Grandin in acclaimed HBO TV film Temple Grandin, and didn't work for two years after, as she was waiting for another similarly challenging part to come her way.

"It was a nightmare. I had been so stimulated and energized," she told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine of her work in the biopic. "I couldn't go back to the ingenue or limited secretary-type roles. I wasn’t to play someone who would move the story forward."

But the time spent away from work proved challenging for the blonde star, who was used to managing a jam-packed schedule. As well as spending time crying, she even had a meltdown while watching the New York Mets baseball team with a friend during her break from acting.

"I was with my friend Jenette. And she was like, 'OK, so we'll make something happen for you; you need to work.' It was such helpful advice; I just stood there holding a hot dog," she shared.

And it wasn't long after Claire hit rock bottom that the role of Carrie Mathison in Showtime drama series Homeland arose, propelling her back into full-time TV work. Now working as an executive producer on the political drama, as well as another secret project, the 37-year-old feels blessed to be in the position she’s in.

"My goal is always to do something that feels just beyond my reach, and the show continues to do that. Every season, they find new ways to scare me. It’s like a diamond fell from the sky. I'll always feel slightly bludgeoned by it, but in the best way possible," she smiled.

