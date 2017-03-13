Clive Owen sticks to a monochromatic wardrobe

Share

Clive Owen prefers to keep his personal style "quiet".

Clive Owen will never be seen out in loud, colorful clothes.

The suave British actor always scrubs up well on the red carpet, and is known for his suited and booted looks by fashion houses such as Giorgio Armani and Tom Ford.

Clive likes to keep to classic cuts and colors when it comes to his clothes, and admits whacky get ups do nothing for him.

“I find it difficult wearing anything too loud, too colorful,” he told Britain's Metro newspaper. “I like to tone things down and keep my style quiet, especially when I’m out and about. As a general rule I try to stick to blacks and whites wherever I can.”

The Children of Men actor often favors a slim cut suit when promoting new projects, but has also enjoyed wearing period pieces for his role in hit TV show The Knick, set in New York's Knickerbocker Hospital during the early part of the twentieth century.

The 52-year-old actor stars as Dr. John W. Thackery in the show, and the self-confessed David Bowie superfan even asked The Knick's costume designer Ellen Mirojnick if he could channel his style icon for the role.

“Clive looked at himself in the mirror and he fell in love. He said, ‘Can I really wear this?’ I would say, ‘John Thackery would wear anything.’ He would say, ‘But is it appropriate?’ And I would say, ‘John Thackery is the head of the hospital, he can wear whatever he wants.’" Ellen previously told WWD.

"And then he said, ‘Can I be the David Bowie of the 1900s?’ We said, ‘Absolutely.’”

