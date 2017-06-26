Colin Farrell avoided washing his hair during The Beguiled shoot

Share

Hairstylist Odile Gilbert has spoken about how she created the looks in Sofia Coppola's new movie.

Colin Farrell didn't wash his hair while filming The Beguiled to make his character look more "real".

The Irish actor stars in Sofia Coppola's new period drama as John McBurney, a soldier who is taken in by members of a Virginia girls' school after being injured during the U.S. Civil War.

French hairstylist Odile Gilbert took charge of the cast's locks, having previously worked with Sofia on her 2006 movie Marie Antoinette, and has spoken about how she gave Colin an authentic appearance.

"For Colin, I told him, you're a soldier, you've been injured in battle, I think it's better not to wash your hair, to let it be messy, so it would look real," Odile told W Magazine. "Well, he could rinse it with a little conditioner, but it couldn't look too clean."

As for the female stars Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst, Odile noted she avoided too much product in order to give their hair a "humidified" finish and used braids to give the women natural waves. Each star came to set with long locks, in keeping with the style of the time period.

Odile kept Oscar-winner Nicole's locks soft and neatly pinned up for her role as headmistress Martha Farnsworth, while Elle wore her hair loose and down to reflect her student character Alicia's "floozy" alter ego.

Kirsten, who played the title role in Marie Antoinette, wore braids pinned back, a style which the blonde actress felt reflected her teacher character's personality accurately.

"I was definitely the most uptight-looking because Edwina doesn't have any self-confidence; she hasn't blossomed, which is sad for someone who is older," she recently told Vogue.com.

