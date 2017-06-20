Colin Farrell constantly craved hamburgers on The Beguiled set

Share

Colin Farrell once drove three hours to New Orleans to get a hamburger while he was shooting The Beguiled.

Colin Farrell would look at photos of hamburgers on his phone after wrapping takes on The Beguiled to satisfy his fast food cravings.

In Sofia Coppola's remake of the 1971 film, the Irish actor plays John McBurney, an injured Union soldier who arrives at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War.

Colin's co-star Elle Fanning has now revealed that the star became a little obsessed with fast food during the shoot, especially as he was training hard to be in top form to play the rugged character.

"He was craving hamburgers constantly," said Elle during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (19Jun17). "And I remember he rode with me in a car to go back to the trailers, and on his phone he was going through images on Google Images of photos of hamburgers."

Principal filming on The Beguiled took place in rural Louisiana, with some shots taken at the property where Beyonce filmed her Lemonade visual album, and interior scenes filmed at actress Jennifer Coolidge's home.

But there weren't too many restaurants in the area, and Colin ended up going to great lengths to satisfy his cravings for junk food during the shoot.

"I was like, 'Oh well there's this really good hamburger that I know of at this good place in New Orleans.' And he's like, 'Tell me about it.' And I was like 'It has lettuce on it, it has tomato, it has cheese on it.' And he's like, 'Yeah, tell me more,'" laughed Elle, adding, "He actually went. It was a really long drive, like three hours back to New Orleans, to get a hamburger."

The Beguiled features a female-focused cast, with Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Angourie Rice also starring. But Elle, 19, explained that Colin was a "good sport" about being the only man in the cast.

"It's funny because it's a major role reversal in the way that it was done because he's the object of affection in the film, like most women are portrayed in other films, so he was like the most naked out of everybody in the film," she added.

© Cover Media