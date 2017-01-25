Colin Farrell's laid back attitude to his hair makes stylist's job easy

Share

Colin Farrell likes to experiment with different hair styles and facial hair lengths.

Colin Farrell’s hairstylist wanted his latest look to be on trend but not overly fashionable.

Irish charmer Colin’s smoldering looks have been feted since he burst on to the Hollywood scene in the early noughties.

When it comes to his hair, The Lobster actor has never been afraid to switch up his style, rocking everything from a man bun to a spiked locks. Long-time hair collaborator Sacha Quarles has been behind many of the incarnations, and says Colin is a dream client to work with.

“I have done every kind of style on Colin, from military buzz-cuts, to long, unruly hairstyles for his acting projects.” Sacha told GQ America. “He is really cool with changing his look, which always helps.

“His current look is a clipper cut with a tight taper - but not to the skin. I feel that skin fades have become too trendy. So we agreed that it should be tight, but not that tight. It’s a disconnected cut, which means it’s not fully graduated. It goes from short to long a bit aggressively. I like the idea of going a bit longer on top.”

Sacha advises any Colin fans after a copycat hairstyle to show their barber a picture of the exact look they want, as stylists are “visual people” who connect more with an image than a verbal explanation.

To maintain the style Sacha uses a quarter-size amount of medium to strong hold gel while the hair is still wet. After its blowdried, Sacha parts the 40-year-old’s hair with his finger and not a comb, to lessen the severity of the look.

“Don’t forget about brows and beard when styling your hair - they affect the overall look quite a bit,” he adds. “We do different facial hair lengths with Colin. He is a fan of facial hair; even if it’s just a couple of days of growth. I trim his eyebrows enough to keep them in shape without making them look groomed. Overly groomed brows are not attractive on men - use caution!”

