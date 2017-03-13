Colton Haynes engaged to celebrity floral designer

Share

The actor went public with his new romance last month.

Actor Colton Haynes has turned his back on life as a single guy after becoming engaged over the weekend (10-11Mar17).

The Arrow star took to Instagram on Sunday (12Mar17) and announced he and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham are planning a wedding.

Colton uploaded a photo of the pair kissing in front of a fireworks display at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and added the caption: "I SAID YES!!!@jeffleatham."

In a follow-up image, Haynes uploaded a shot of himself and his new fiance on the beach in front of a super-sized video screen featuring Cher singing I Got You Babe.

He added, "Thank you @cher for the beautiful 'I got you babe' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always. The most special night of my life @jeffleatham."

The actor went public with his new romance days after posting a shot of the couple on social media on Valentine's Day (14Feb17). Alongside a selfie of himself and Jeff in bed together, Colton wrote: "It's not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man. I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham."

Leatham has famously created extravagant floral arrangements for the likes of Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, and Celine Dion.

Kansas native Haynes went public about his sexuality last year (16), and after critics attacked him for not being more candid about his personal life, Colton entered rehab to deal with anxiety issues from all the media attention. After a three-month stint, he told Paper magazine in December (16) he was healthy and in a much more optimistic frame of mind.

"I've accomplished so much with so little and my smile is finally not forced," he said. "I've taken control of my own life for the first time and won't let anyone silence me or my passions ever again. I'm finally free. I'm successful. I'm independent."

© Cover Media