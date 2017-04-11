  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Connie Britton was executives' first choice to play Scandal ...

Connie Britton was executives' first choice to play Scandal star

Connie Britton was executives' first choice to play Scandal star
Shonda Rhimes
Posted by Cover Media on April 11, 2017 at 10:30 pm
Scandal creator had to fight for Kerry Washington.

Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes has confirmed reports ABC network bosses originally wanted Connie Britton to play political fixer Olivia Pope in the TV drama.

Rhimes reveals she fought executives, insisting a black actress should star - and eventually the role went to Kerry Washington.

"Nothing felt more important than the sense of outsiderness," Rhimes tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn't know that there hadn't been a drama series with a leading black woman for 37 years.

"When the show got picked up, I got a phone call from somebody who said, 'This would be the perfect show for Connie Britton'. I said, 'It would be, except Olivia Pope is black!'

"The network was reading us their top choices, and it was Connie and all white women. I panicked."

But casting director Linda Lowy offered up Washington, Jill Scott, and Anika Noni Rose, adding, "It was Kerry from the moment I took her to meet Shonda."

Even Washington, who recently celebrated the show's 100th episode with her castmates, admits Britton would have been another perfect choice to play Olivia Pope.

Friday night Lights star Britton went on to star in country music drama Nashville until her character, Rayna Jaymes, was killed off following a car crash during the recent fifth season of the show. She also portrayed Faye Resnick in The People Vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Meanwhile, Kerry has turned her links to Scandal into a small business empire - she channelled inspiration from Pope while creating nail polish for OPI.

The firm's creative ambassador collaborated with designers at the beauty house on their fall/winter OPI Washington D.C. lacquer collection last year (16), and used the character and political links during brainstorming sessions.

The OPI Washington D.C. line is made up of 15 hues and every color has a fun name, like Squeaker of the House, Pale to the Chief, and Madam President. There are also two bonus shades, Kerry Blossom and Liv in the Gray, on offer as a limited edition.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ellen Pompeo: 'Multitasking women are made for directing'

Posted on 31/03/2017
Ellen Pompeo praised Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes for allowing her to learn from the sidelines about directing, producing, and storytelling.

Kerry Washington proud Scandal writers now willing to address race on show

Posted on 04/04/2017
Kerry Washington is constantly inspired by the careers of Jane Fonda, Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll.

Paris Jackson worried Blanket is living alone at grandmother's house - report

Posted on 11/04/2017
Paris Jackson is reportedly worried the teenager is not spending enough time in the care of close family members.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Getting your Urban Garden Started

All photo albums

Facebook