Connie Britton was inspired to adopt after parents' deaths

Connie Britton has never felt sexier than she does now she's 50.

Connie Britton decided to adopt son Eyob after losing both her parents.

The 50-year-old actress invited the now six-year-old to join her family from Ethiopia in 2011. Despite the decision coming as something as a shock to Connie's fans, considering she was single at the time, the red-headed star has revealed in a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine that it was the deaths of her mother and father that motivated her to look into adoption.

"I lost my mom to breast cancer, and then I lost my father three years later. I thought, ‘What am I waiting for?’” she told the publication. “Motherhood has been the greatest gift of my life. I have a friend who is very active with orphanages in Ethiopia and he had just come back from a trip where he had been spending time with the orphans.

“I was incredibly compelled by the light around them even though they were living in extreme poverty without parents. Some of them had AIDS. It made me want to go to Ethiopia and to see how I could help."

The Nashville star also hasn't ruled out adopting another child from the country in the future - regardless of whether or not she's in a relationship.

"Right now I've got one kid and there's one of me, and if I find a man who wants to have another child, I'd love to do it. I might do it as a single mom, too," she smiled.

Connie is arguably more famous now than she has been before thanks to her roles on television shows The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Nashville.

She regularly wows on the red carpet in stunning ensembles, and admits she has never felt sexier than she does now she's 50.

"That whole stigma of being over 40 and not being sexy anymore is fake news,” she insisted. “We're more vibrant because we have experience, we know our bodies.

"I don't know a single woman in her forties, who isn't incredibly full of life and sexuality and desire for everything. There's nothing sexier than life experience, and there's nothing sexier than knowing your own body and having a little bit of experience with that!"

© Cover Media