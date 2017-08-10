Corey Taylor blasts peers who called suicide victim rockers 'cowards'

Share

The heavy rocker has battled a deep depression for much of his adult life.

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has attacked his rocker peers, who branded Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington "cowards" for taking their lives.

Soundgarden star Cornell committed suicide in a Detroit, Michigan hotel room in May (17), and his friend Bennington followed him last month (Jul17) by hanging himself at his new home in California.

Taylor was among the first stars to pay tribute to both tragic rockers, and he was appalled by comments from others that suggested the two men had taken the easy way out, leaving children behind.

Among the critics were Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch, who blasted Bennington as a "coward" for leaving six kids and a family behind.

In a new Loudwire interview, Taylor, who has been very open about his own battle with depression, says, "Calling them cowards is a very immature way of looking at it. It's the easy way to look at something like that, because it makes you not have to face what a serious issue it is. It's easy for someone to label it like that so they can turn their back on it and pretend that it was something that didn't happen to them, when inside they're hurting.

"People who fight depression are almost in a constant state of hurting. It comes and goes. The tide rises, the tide ebbs, and sometimes it's hard to get past that break."

Taylor reveals he avoids sinking too low by surrounding himself with people he can count on to help: "I've got the people to talk to so I can keep myself from really breaking myself against that wall, but it's tough, man. It's tough. And some people don't have that luxury...

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure that people know that there are people out there listening. There are places to go. Whether it's a friend or a stranger, there are organizations, there are centers, there are people who are dedicated to listening. Because sometimes that's all you need - just someone to listen... You're not a coward. You're not alone. Get the help you need. There are ways to find it."

