Cristiano Ronaldo's surrogate is expecting twins - report

The sportsman is dating a former nanny.

Soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a dad to twins, according to reports.

The Real Madrid star, who is also a top model, is expecting twin boys via a surrogate.

"Cristiano and his family can't wait to meet the new members of their clan," a source tells The Sun. "He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon."

If the story is true, the 32-year-old's new arrivals will be brothers to his six-year-old Cristiano, Jr., who was also born to an unknown surrogate in San Diego, California.

"He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with," the source adds.

Ironically, the Portuguese soccer superstar's model ex, Irina Shayk, is also expecting a child. She is reportedly pregnant with actor boyfriend Bradley Cooper's child, although neither she nor the the movie star have commented on the baby news.

Ronaldo is currently dating Spanish model and former nanny Georgina Rodriguez, 23, after reportedly meeting her at a Dolce & Gabbana party last year (16). The couple made its red carpet debut in January (17) at the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland. Cristiano, Jr also attended the event.

The sportsman often posts pictures of his son on social media - he posted one photo of father and son on Instagram at the end of January (17), prompting followers to comment how similar the two Cristianos looked.

The proud dad posted the caption "perfect couple" with a couple of love heart emojis.

