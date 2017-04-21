Cristiano Ronaldo to launch denim line

Share

The Portuguese soccer ace likes his jeans to be as flexible as he is.

Soccer ace Cristiano Ronaldo is launching his own line of denim.

The Portuguese superstar already designs and models male underwear for his own fashion label, CR7, and now he's hoping to score with quality jeans that move as easily as he does.

“In the past, I’ve really struggled to find premium denim that’s actually comfortable when you’re on the move,” the Real Madrid striker tells People magazine. “This is something that was really important to me when we started developing CR7 Denim. I wanted these jeans to be made to be lived in.”

A longtime fan of skinny jeans, his new collection offers denim junkies four styles - Modern Straight, Slim Straight, Tapered and Super Skinny.

“One thing you really can’t tell just by looking is that this denim is designed for motion on the body and ultimate comfort,” the 32-year-old adds. “Using our stretch technology, we’ve made these jeans to move with you, wherever the day may take you.”

Cristiano clearly takes his denim very seriously, suggesting a good pair of jeans is the mark of the high life.

“I’m a person that believes in constantly moving forward and progressing in life, both on and off the playing field,” he notes. “And I believe that if you’re not truly comfortable, then you’re not truly living. CR7 is a brand for people that live by these same philosophies.”

His own favorite denim design is a navy resin color with white paint splatter: "(They) have become my go-to (jeans)," he smiles. "I actually wore them in the brand campaign film, and haven’t been able to take them off since."

The line, which is available from June 1 (17), will also include denim shirts, jackets and shorts, with prices ranging from $49.50 to $179.50.

