Cyndi Lauper accuses Madonna of 'jacking up' protesters with Women's March speech

Girls Just Want to Have Fun star Cyndi Lauper has hit out at the Material Girl singer comments at the Women's March.

The pop superstar joined hundreds of thousands of activists for the march in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (21Jan17), protesting Donald Trump being sworn in as U.S. president. She hit headlines for her words at the event, when she spoke about "blowing the White House up", but later insisted she had been using a metaphor.

Now Girls Just Want to Have Fun star Cyndi has hit out at the Material Girl singer, insisting her anger didn't serve the purpose she had intended it to.

"I was glad that she went," Cyndi said during an appearance on U.S. show Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night (25Jan17). "I think it happens a lot when you are really jacked up, feeling your emotions. I don't think it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity."

Madonna wasn't the only celebrity to attend the Washington march; America Ferrera, Alicia Keys and Scarlett Johansson, among others, also made appearances and spoke to the crowds at the protest.

Scarlett recalled how she had used Planned Parenthood when she was younger during her speech, a move Cyndi has labelled brave.

"She shared her story. It was clear and it was eloquent. Yelling doesn't (help). It just jacks people up but it doesn't communicate any type of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person's mind,” she said.

Madonna faced backlash from Trump's representatives following her fiery speech, which was dotted with 'F' words, but later took to Instagram to insist her remarks about inciting violence on the White House were "taken out of context".

"Yesterday's Rally was an amazing and beautiful experience," she wrote. "I came and performed Express Yourself and thats (sic) exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context."

